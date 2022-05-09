Log In or Subscribe to read more
BizWestcom Cantamar Apartments Associates has paid $50 million, or $396,825/unit, for Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Glendale, Ariz, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of DHI Communities in a...
Denver Business Journal Aukum Group has paid $100 million, or $462,962/unit, for Highline at Cherry Creek, a 216-unit apartment property in Denver The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Griffis Residential Investments...
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BioMed Realty, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has paid $1515 million, or $98564/sf, for the 153,708-square-foot 1101 Westlake office property in downtown Seattle The San Diego REIT, which focuses on...