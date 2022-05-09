Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multifamily developer Bonaventure has set its sights on increasing the size of its portfolio of apartment properties by roughly 50 percent this year The Alexandria, Va, company is aiming to acquire possibly 15 more properties this year, increasing...
Chicago Business Journal James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management has acquired the 164-unit apartment property at 7100 South Shore Drive in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned The local company acquired the complex from Morgan...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
BizWestcom Cantamar Apartments Associates has paid $50 million, or $396,825/unit, for Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Glendale, Ariz, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of DHI Communities in a...
The Harkham family has paid $351 million, or $26583/sf, for Gate One, a 132,037-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The seller of the property could not be learned immediately JLL Capital Markets represented the Harkham family, of...
Denver Business Journal Aukum Group has paid $100 million, or $462,962/unit, for Highline at Cherry Creek, a 216-unit apartment property in Denver The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Griffis Residential Investments...
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...