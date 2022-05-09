Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multifamily developer Bonaventure has set its sights on increasing the size of its portfolio of apartment properties by roughly 50 percent this year The Alexandria, Va, company is aiming to acquire possibly 15 more properties this year, increasing...
New York YIMBY Epire has topped out 144 First St, a 12-story residential building in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, NJ The property will have 84 apartment units with up to three bedrooms each Epire, of New York, broke ground on the...
Chicago Business Journal James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management has acquired the 164-unit apartment property at 7100 South Shore Drive in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned The local company acquired the complex from Morgan...
Cape Point Development has paid $235 million, or $43067/sf, for La Paz Village, a 54,566-square-foot retail center in Laguna Hills, Calif The San Clemente, Calif, developer purchased the property from an investor group in a deal brokered by Marcus...
Dwight Capital has provided $26 million of financing on 235 Valencia St, a recently completed apartment property with 40 units in San Francisco’s Mission district The loan was funded through Dwight’s mortgage REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust,...
Orlando Business Journal Lexin Capital has proposed building a 250,000-square-foot mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 16-story property, which would cost $213 million to build, is being planned for a development site at 550 Mariposa St,...
South Florida Business Journal Woodfield Investments has plans to build a 41-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Ashburn, Va, real estate developer is buying the project’s 079-acre development site, a parking lot at 520 West...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
BizWestcom Cantamar Apartments Associates has paid $50 million, or $396,825/unit, for Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Glendale, Ariz, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of DHI Communities in a...