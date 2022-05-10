Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has paid $567 million, or about $17349/sf, for a pair of office buildings totaling 326,822 square feet in downtown Miami Triple Double, of Delray Beach, Fla, and...
South Florida Business Journal United States Cold Storage has sold a cold-storage warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $6599 million, or about $24050/sf The Camden, NJ, company sold the 274,383-square-foot property, which sits on 107 acres at 11801 NW...
Red Mountain Group has paid $4225 million, or $22683/sf, for the 186,264-square-foot Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, Calif The Santa Ana, Calif, retail investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Kimco Realty Corp, which was...
Three Pillars Capital Group, a Houston investment manager specializing in workforce housing, has sold three of its area properties, with 460 units, to an Ohio investor for $56 million Three Pillars had purchased the three properties in 2019 and 2020...
Dallas Morning News Ally Financial Inc is paying $438 million, or about $26174/sf, for the two-story Lake Vista Pointe office building in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company is buying the 167,344-square-foot...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of Seattle investors that includes Davis Vaughn of Security Properties has paid $304 million, or $675,555/unit, for Bentley House, a 45-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The investment group purchased the...
Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to pay $203 million, or $553/sf, for the 367,000-square-foot office building at 650 South Tryon St at Legacy Union in the uptown area of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT is buying the property from its...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $735 million, or $203,601/unit, for the 361-unit Springbrook Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Belgarde Enterprises of St...
O’Connor Capital Partners has sold a pair of retail centers with 538,099 square feet on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for a total of $120 million The New York investment manager sold Southwind Plaza, with 258,110 sf at 65 Independence Drive in...