Dwight Capital has provided $26 million of financing on 235 Valencia St, a recently completed apartment property with 40 units in San Francisco’s Mission district The loan was funded through Dwight Capital’s mortgage REIT, Dwight...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $457 million of Fannie Mae financing against FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan requires only interest payments...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $78 million of financing against the 254-unit Current on River apartment property in the New York City suburb of Hackensack, NJ The 10-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the...
Last year, an estimated 56 percent of Americans who moved left the state they had lived in, continuing a trend that was facilitated by the work-from-home flexibility that many employers offered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic The five states...
A fund managed by CIM Group has provided $147 million of financing against the recently completed Adeline, a 379-unit apartment property in Phoenix CIM in 2019 had provided a $101 million loan for construction of the property which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...