A tenant-in-common group affiliated with Oak B Management has paid $415 million for a pair of apartment buildings with 91 apartment units and 14 commercial units in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood The Bronx, NY, investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has paid $567 million, or about $17349/sf, for a pair of office buildings totaling 326,822 square feet in downtown Miami Triple Double, of Delray Beach, Fla, and...
South Florida Business Journal United States Cold Storage has sold a cold-storage warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $6599 million, or about $24050/sf The Camden, NJ, company sold the 274,383-square-foot property, which sits on 107 acres at 11801 NW...
Red Mountain Group has paid $4225 million, or $22683/sf, for the 186,264-square-foot Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, Calif The Santa Ana, Calif, retail investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Kimco Realty Corp, which was...
Three Pillars Capital Group, a Houston investment manager specializing in workforce housing, has sold three of its area properties, with 460 units, to an Ohio investor for $56 million Three Pillars had purchased the three properties in 2019 and 2020...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co has started work on a 326-unit apartment project in the Heritage Creekside mixed-use complex in Plano, Texas The property recently broke ground at 601 Belpree Drive, near the intersection of Central...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is planning to bring 15 million square feet of additional industrial space to its Mercantile Center business park in Fort Worth, Texas The 1,300-acre Mercantile Center has 5 million sf of office and...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 302-unit apartment property in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood The nine-story property, dubbed Fairmont Museum District III, is being built above a three-story parking structure at 4343...
San Antonio Business Journal OHT Partners LLC has unveiled plans to build the 310-unit Southtown Flats apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the 10-building property for a former trash and recycling facility at...