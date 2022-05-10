Log In or Subscribe to read more
A tenant-in-common group affiliated with Oak B Management has paid $415 million for a pair of apartment buildings with 91 apartment units and 14 commercial units in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood The Bronx, NY, investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has paid $567 million, or about $17349/sf, for a pair of office buildings totaling 326,822 square feet in downtown Miami Triple Double, of Delray Beach, Fla, and...
South Florida Business Journal United States Cold Storage has sold a cold-storage warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $6599 million, or about $24050/sf The Camden, NJ, company sold the 274,383-square-foot property, which sits on 107 acres at 11801 NW...
Three Pillars Capital Group, a Houston investment manager specializing in workforce housing, has sold three of its area properties, with 460 units, to an Ohio investor for $56 million Three Pillars had purchased the three properties in 2019 and 2020...
Dallas Morning News Ally Financial Inc is paying $438 million, or about $26174/sf, for the two-story Lake Vista Pointe office building in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company is buying the 167,344-square-foot...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of Seattle investors that includes Davis Vaughn of Security Properties has paid $304 million, or $675,555/unit, for Bentley House, a 45-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The investment group purchased the...
Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to pay $203 million, or $553/sf, for the 367,000-square-foot office building at 650 South Tryon St at Legacy Union in the uptown area of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT is buying the property from its...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $735 million, or $203,601/unit, for the 361-unit Springbrook Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Belgarde Enterprises of St...
O’Connor Capital Partners has sold a pair of retail centers with 538,099 square feet on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for a total of $120 million The New York investment manager sold Southwind Plaza, with 258,110 sf at 65 Independence Drive in...