Puget Sound Business Journal A group of Seattle investors that includes Davis Vaughn of Security Properties has paid $304 million, or $675,555/unit, for Bentley House, a 45-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The investment group purchased the...
Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to pay $203 million, or $553/sf, for the 367,000-square-foot office building at 650 South Tryon St at Legacy Union in the uptown area of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT is buying the property from its...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $735 million, or $203,601/unit, for the 361-unit Springbrook Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Belgarde Enterprises of St...
O’Connor Capital Partners has sold a pair of retail centers with 538,099 square feet on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for a total of $120 million The New York investment manager sold Southwind Plaza, with 258,110 sf at 65 Independence Drive in...
Multifamily developer Bonaventure has set its sights on increasing the size of its portfolio of apartment properties by roughly 50 percent this year The Alexandria, Va, company is aiming to acquire possibly 15 more properties this year, increasing...
Chicago Business Journal James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management has acquired the 164-unit apartment property at 7100 South Shore Drive in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned The local company acquired the complex from Morgan...
Cape Point Development has paid $235 million, or $43067/sf, for La Paz Village, a 54,566-square-foot retail center in Laguna Hills, Calif The San Clemente, Calif, developer purchased the property from an investor group in a deal brokered by Marcus...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
BizWestcom Cantamar Apartments Associates has paid $50 million, or $396,825/unit, for Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Glendale, Ariz, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of DHI Communities in a...