Dallas Morning News A venture of Shop Cos and 2GR Equity has bought Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas Dunhill Partners sold the property, which it had owned since 2014 The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is moving forward with a 246-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Dallas The seven-story project is being built above a six-level underground parking garage at 2200 Jackson St It will...
Austin Business Journal CenterPoint Properties Trust has bought a two-building industrial property with 361,467 square feet in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT purchased the property from a venture of...
New York YIMBY Silverback Development and Hopson Development Holdings have topped out construction of 131-141 East 47th St, a 200-unit rental apartment building in the Midtown East section of Manhattan Units at the 34-story building will have up to...
Dallas Morning News Ally Financial Inc is paying $438 million, or about $26174/sf, for the two-story Lake Vista Pointe office building in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company is buying the 167,344-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co has started work on a 326-unit apartment project in the Heritage Creekside mixed-use complex in Plano, Texas The property recently broke ground at 601 Belpree Drive, near the intersection of Central...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is planning to bring 15 million square feet of additional industrial space to its Mercantile Center business park in Fort Worth, Texas The 1,300-acre Mercantile Center has 5 million sf of office and...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 302-unit apartment property in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood The nine-story property, dubbed Fairmont Museum District III, is being built above a three-story parking structure at 4343...
San Antonio Business Journal OHT Partners LLC has unveiled plans to build the 310-unit Southtown Flats apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the 10-building property for a former trash and recycling facility at...