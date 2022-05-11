Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal O’Donnell Group has paid $1709 million, or about $12861/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 132,883 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the warehouses from the Rubin...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has sold Yamato Office Center, a 171,724-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $459 million, or about $26729/sf The Miami company sold the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal Baywood Hotels has sold the 132-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Florida City, Fla, for $215 million, or about $162,879/room Highgate Capital Investments of Irving, Texas, bought the hotel, which sits on 29 acres at...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Shop Cos and 2GR Equity has bought Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas Dunhill Partners sold the property, which it had owned since 2014 The sales price was not disclosed...
Austin Business Journal CenterPoint Properties Trust has bought a two-building industrial property with 361,467 square feet in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT purchased the property from a venture of...
A tenant-in-common group affiliated with Oak B Management has paid $415 million for a pair of apartment buildings with 91 apartment units and 14 commercial units in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood The Bronx, NY, investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has paid $567 million, or about $17349/sf, for a pair of office buildings totaling 326,822 square feet in downtown Miami Triple Double, of Delray Beach, Fla, and...
South Florida Business Journal United States Cold Storage has sold a cold-storage warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $6599 million, or about $24050/sf The Camden, NJ, company sold the 274,383-square-foot property, which sits on 107 acres at 11801 NW...