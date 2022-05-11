Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
South Florida Business Journal O’Donnell Group has paid $1709 million, or about $12861/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 132,883 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the warehouses from the Rubin...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has sold Yamato Office Center, a 171,724-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $459 million, or about $26729/sf The Miami company sold the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal Baywood Hotels has sold the 132-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Florida City, Fla, for $215 million, or about $162,879/room Highgate Capital Investments of Irving, Texas, bought the hotel, which sits on 29 acres at...
Dallas Business Journal American Residential Group is building the Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, developer is starting work soon on the property, which will be built at 601 East Las...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Shop Cos and 2GR Equity has bought Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas Dunhill Partners sold the property, which it had owned since 2014 The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is moving forward with a 246-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Dallas The seven-story project is being built above a six-level underground parking garage at 2200 Jackson St It will...
A tenant-in-common group affiliated with Oak B Management has paid $415 million for a pair of apartment buildings with 91 apartment units and 14 commercial units in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood The Bronx, NY, investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has paid $567 million, or about $17349/sf, for a pair of office buildings totaling 326,822 square feet in downtown Miami Triple Double, of Delray Beach, Fla, and...