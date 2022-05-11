Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
The Tysons, Va, company, which owns 53 hotels with 32,000 rooms in major urban markets as well as leisure locations, said it would sell properties as investor demand and market liquidity remain very healthy It would use proceeds to repay debt, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $844 million during the first quarter, increasing the size of its portfolio by 36 percent from a year ago to $725 billion Meanwhile, it had...
Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire PS Business Parks Inc, a Glendale, Calif, owner of industrial and suburban office buildings in 12 major coastal markets, in an all-cash transaction valued at $76 billion, including transaction costs PS Business...
Affiliates of Blackstone Group have agreed to buy American Campus Communities, the largest owner and developer of student housing in the country, in a deal valued at $128 billion The affiliates buying the company are Blackstone Real Estate Income...
First Washington Realty has bought Donahue Schriber Realty Group from institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives Financial terms of the deal, which closed late last month, were not disclosed The merged company will retain the...