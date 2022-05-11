Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Square Mile Capital Management and BMO Harris Bank have provided a $200 million credit facility to the Alpha Industrial Properties affiliate of KKR & Co, to facilitate the operation’s development of industrial properties Specifically, the...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $3032 million of Freddie Mac financing against Nantucket Creek, a 172-unit age-restricted apartment property in Chatsworth, Calif The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Universe Holdings of Los Angeles,...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $3726 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,549 units in Arizona and Texas The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the property’s owner,...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $36 million of mortgage financing against the 177-room Galleria Park Hotel in San Francisco, allowing for a maturing $2952 million CMBS loan to get taken out The CMBS loan that was...
Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital has provided $26 million of financing on 235 Valencia St, a recently completed apartment property with 40 units in San Francisco’s Mission district The loan was arranged by...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $457 million of Fannie Mae financing against FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan requires only interest payments...