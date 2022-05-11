Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas City Business Journal Ascend Learning has renewed its lease for 83,037 square feet at Two Hallbrook Place, a 115,000-sf office property in Leawood Kan The online learning company will remain at the four-story property for three more years It...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of Seattle investors that includes Davis Vaughn of Security Properties has paid $304 million, or $675,555/unit, for Bentley House, a 45-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The investment group purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $546 million, or $40444/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 3660 Thomas Road in Santa Clara, Calif, about 43 miles south of San Francisco The San Francisco REIT purchased...
BizWestcom Cantamar Apartments Associates has paid $50 million, or $396,825/unit, for Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Glendale, Ariz, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of DHI Communities in a...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...
Denver Business Journal Aukum Group has paid $100 million, or $462,962/unit, for Highline at Cherry Creek, a 216-unit apartment property in Denver The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Griffis Residential Investments...
Rentvcom Duke Realty Corp has secured two industrial leases totaling 321,200 square feet at its properties in Perris, Calif, and Fontana, Calif Universal Shipping Inc agreed to fully pre-lease a 148,100-sf property that is under construction at 131...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co is planning to build Luke Field, a 23 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property on a 140-acre development site along North Litchfield Road,...
Commercial Property Executive Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank have provided $71 million of financing against the 265-unit Peloton Apartments in Portland, Ore Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner,...