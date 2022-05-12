Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $552 million of permanent financing against the 256-unit Latitude at South Portland apartment property in South Portland, Maine The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has been approved to develop the Crossroads Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The developer is building the four-building industrial project...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $75 million of financing against the 900 Apartments, a 193-unit property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The three-year loan allowed the property’s owner, which could not be identified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Crain’s New York Business The Nevins Street Apartments, with 129 units at 50 Nevins St in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY, is slated to open soon The $72 million property is comprised of two buildings, one of which had 114,000 square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $8725 million of financing for the purchase of Liv North Scottsdale, a 240-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A South Jordan, Utah, investor group acquired...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of investors led by former professional football player Derrick Fenner is planning to build Tacoma 300, a 300-unit affordable-housing property in Tacoma, Wash Units at the property, at 2916 Delin St, will average...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...