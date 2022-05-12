Log In or Subscribe to read more
Titan Development, an Austin, Texas, developer that focuses on the Southeast, has raised $122 million for a fund that would capitalize multifamily and industrial projects in certain secondary and tertiary markets in the Southwest The investment...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has raised $1875 billion for its fourth real estate debt fund, well exceeding its $15 billion original capital-raising target The fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt IV, becomes the largest debt-investment vehicle so far...
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has capitalized a Rockpoint Group-sponsored investment platform with the capacity to make roughly $2 billion of investments in industrial properties The vehicle primarily will develop properties in high...
Palladius Capital Management, a multifamily investment manager formed only last July, is just about finished raising its first investment fund, and it'll likely top the $100 million of equity commitments it had targeted The Austin, Texas, company...
Breakthrough Properties has breached the $3 billion capital-raising mark for a commingled fund, as well as co-investment vehicles, that pursue life-sciences properties The Los Angeles investment manager is a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and...
Second Avenue Group, an investor in purpose-built single-family rentals, has lined up $250 million of capital – a mix of equity and debt – from Monroe Capital, giving it the ability to make up to $17 billion of investments Second Avenue,...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...
Comunidad Partners has raised $300 million of equity commitments for its first investment fund, which would target affordable and workforce-housing apartment properties throughout the country, with a focus on underserved areas in the Sunbelt...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...