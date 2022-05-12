Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $75 million of financing against the 900 Apartments, a 193-unit property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The three-year loan allowed the property’s owner, which could not be identified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $8725 million of financing for the purchase of Liv North Scottsdale, a 240-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A South Jordan, Utah, investor group acquired...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged a $50 million permanent loan from Goldman Sachs against the 162-room Cliffs Hotel & Spa in Pismo Beach, Calif The loan requires only interest payments for its full term and pays a coupon of 48 percent It...
Square Mile Capital Management and BMO Harris Bank have provided a $200 million credit facility to the Alpha Industrial Properties affiliate of KKR & Co, to facilitate the operation’s development of industrial properties Specifically, the...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $3032 million of Freddie Mac financing against Nantucket Creek, a 172-unit age-restricted apartment property in Chatsworth, Calif The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Universe Holdings of Los Angeles,...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $3726 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,549 units in Arizona and Texas The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the property’s owner,...