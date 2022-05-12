Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Only 49 percent of office workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices even after Labor Day, according to a survey of 160 major employers by the Partnership for New York City Taken between...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Denver Business Journal Starz, an entertainment and media company, has agreed to lease 100,119 square feet of office space at Palazzo Verdi, a 302,245-sf office property in Greenwood Village, Colo Schnitzer West owns the 15-story property and was...
Kansas City Business Journal Ascend Learning has renewed its lease for 83,037 square feet at Two Hallbrook Place, a 115,000-sf office property in Leawood Kan The online learning company will remain at the four-story property for three more years It...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $735 million, or $203,601/unit, for the 361-unit Springbrook Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Belgarde Enterprises of St...
Chicago Business Journal James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management has acquired the 164-unit apartment property at 7100 South Shore Drive in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned The local company acquired the complex from Morgan...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...