Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Dallas Morning News Realterm has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 440,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The warehouses, each with about 220,000 sf, are at 15501 North Beach St and 10001 South Freeway They are both fully leased...
Crain’s New York Business The Nevins Street Apartments, with 129 units at 50 Nevins St in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY, is slated to open soon The $72 million property is comprised of two buildings, one of which had 114,000 square...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of investors led by former professional football player Derrick Fenner is planning to build Tacoma 300, a 300-unit affordable-housing property in Tacoma, Wash Units at the property, at 2916 Delin St, will average...
Dallas Business Journal American Residential Group is building the Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, developer is starting work soon on the property, which will be built at 601 East Las...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Shop Cos and 2GR Equity has bought Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas Dunhill Partners sold the property, which it had owned since 2014 The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is moving forward with a 246-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Dallas The seven-story project is being built above a six-level underground parking garage at 2200 Jackson St It will...
Austin Business Journal CenterPoint Properties Trust has bought a two-building industrial property with 361,467 square feet in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT purchased the property from a venture of...
New York YIMBY Silverback Development and Hopson Development Holdings have topped out construction of 131-141 East 47th St, a 200-unit rental apartment building in the Midtown East section of Manhattan Units at the 34-story building will have up to...