CBRE Investment Management has provided $75 million of financing against the 900 Apartments, a 193-unit property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The three-year loan allowed the property’s owner, which could not be identified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $8725 million of financing for the purchase of Liv North Scottsdale, a 240-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A South Jordan, Utah, investor group acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged a $50 million permanent loan from Goldman Sachs against the 162-room Cliffs Hotel & Spa in Pismo Beach, Calif The loan requires only interest payments for its full term and pays a coupon of 48 percent It...
Square Mile Capital Management and BMO Harris Bank have provided a $200 million credit facility to the Alpha Industrial Properties affiliate of KKR & Co, to facilitate the operation’s development of industrial properties Specifically, the...
South Florida Business Journal O’Donnell Group has paid $1709 million, or about $12861/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 132,883 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the warehouses from the Rubin...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has sold Yamato Office Center, a 171,724-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $459 million, or about $26729/sf The Miami company sold the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal Baywood Hotels has sold the 132-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Florida City, Fla, for $215 million, or about $162,879/room Highgate Capital Investments of Irving, Texas, bought the hotel, which sits on 29 acres at...