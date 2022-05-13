Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by The Cordish Cos is planning to bring a 300-unit apartment component to the Texas Live development in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The five-story property is being developed near Global Life Field, home...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...
Orlando Business Journal Tampa, Fla, developer 2nd Wave Development has proposed a 377-unit apartment project in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Fla The proposal recently went before the Orlando’s southeast town design review committee The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...