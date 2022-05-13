Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...
Orlando Business Journal Tampa, Fla, developer 2nd Wave Development has proposed a 377-unit apartment project in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Fla The proposal recently went before the Orlando’s southeast town design review committee The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
Crain’s Chicago Business JDL Development is offering for sale the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The local company has hired JLL to market the building at 811 West Agatite Ave The...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...