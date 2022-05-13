Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal WRD Sunshine Skyway LLC of Pennsylvania has bought the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove in St Petersburg, Fla, for $173 million Marina Beach Associates of Wisconsin sold the property at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane South It was...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
Dallas Morning News Realterm has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 440,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The warehouses, each with about 220,000 sf, are at 15501 North Beach St and 10001 South Freeway They are both fully leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
South Florida Business Journal O’Donnell Group has paid $1709 million, or about $12861/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 132,883 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the warehouses from the Rubin...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has sold Yamato Office Center, a 171,724-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $459 million, or about $26729/sf The Miami company sold the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal Baywood Hotels has sold the 132-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Florida City, Fla, for $215 million, or about $162,879/room Highgate Capital Investments of Irving, Texas, bought the hotel, which sits on 29 acres at...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Shop Cos and 2GR Equity has bought Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas Dunhill Partners sold the property, which it had owned since 2014 The sales price was not disclosed...