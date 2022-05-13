Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
The 128-unit apartment building at 555 Edgecombe Ave in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been sold for $2675 million, or $208,984/unit The buyer, according to city records, was 555 Roger Morris LLC, an investor group led by Aron...
Tampa Bay Business Journal WRD Sunshine Skyway LLC of Pennsylvania has bought the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove in St Petersburg, Fla, for $173 million Marina Beach Associates of Wisconsin sold the property at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane South It was...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
Crain’s Chicago Business JDL Development is offering for sale the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The local company has hired JLL to market the building at 811 West Agatite Ave The...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Dallas Morning News Realterm has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 440,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The warehouses, each with about 220,000 sf, are at 15501 North Beach St and 10001 South Freeway They are both fully leased...