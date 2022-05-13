Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
The 128-unit apartment building at 555 Edgecombe Ave in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been sold for $2675 million, or $208,984/unit The buyer, according to city records, was 555 Roger Morris LLC, an investor group led by Aron...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...
Orlando Business Journal Tampa, Fla, developer 2nd Wave Development has proposed a 377-unit apartment project in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Fla The proposal recently went before the Orlando’s southeast town design review committee The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
Dallas Morning News Realterm has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 440,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The warehouses, each with about 220,000 sf, are at 15501 North Beach St and 10001 South Freeway They are both fully leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...