Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $552 million of permanent financing against the 256-unit Latitude at South Portland apartment property in South Portland, Maine The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has been approved to develop the Crossroads Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The developer is building the four-building industrial project...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $75 million of financing against the 900 Apartments, a 193-unit property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The three-year loan allowed the property’s owner, which could not be identified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Crain’s New York Business The Nevins Street Apartments, with 129 units at 50 Nevins St in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY, is slated to open soon The $72 million property is comprised of two buildings, one of which had 114,000 square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $8725 million of financing for the purchase of Liv North Scottsdale, a 240-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A South Jordan, Utah, investor group acquired...