Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group has proposed building a 532-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, developer wants to construct the two-building project 1242 Channelside Drive and 629 and 635 North 12th St About 10...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $2769 million, or $46748/sf, for the 59,233-square-foot New Albany Medical Building II in New Albany, Ohio The Milwaukee REIT purchased the property from Davis Healthcare Real Estate Group of Minneapolis The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 145 million-square-foot office building at 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago has had its appraised value slashed by nearly half to $210 million from the $410 million value pegged to it in 2013, when a...
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Louisville Business First Endurus Capital has paid $325 million, or $142,543/unit, for the 228-unit Regal Park Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Palo Alto, Calif, investor purchased the property from Regal Park LLC in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
The 128-unit apartment building at 555 Edgecombe Ave in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been sold for $2675 million, or $208,984/unit The buyer, according to city records, was 555 Roger Morris LLC, an investor group led by Aron...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...