Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is working on building a shipping hub with about 14 million square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is start work this summer on the industrial project, which is...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by The Cordish Cos is planning to bring a 300-unit apartment component to the Texas Live development in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The five-story property is being developed near Global Life Field, home...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...
Orlando Business Journal Tampa, Fla, developer 2nd Wave Development has proposed a 377-unit apartment project in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Fla The proposal recently went before the Orlando’s southeast town design review committee The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...