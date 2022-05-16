Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
The $140 million CMBS loan against the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has transferred to special servicing because its owner has asked that its term be extended The loan, securitized through UBS-BAMLL Trust, 2012-WRM, is slated to mature early...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $130 million of financing against Market Station, a 339,494-square-foot mixed-use property in Denver’s lower downtown neighborhood The 12-year loan, provided by a life insurance company whose identity...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $93 million of financing for the construction of the 298-unit Theory Gainesville student-housing property outside of the main campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville,...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $552 million of permanent financing against the 256-unit Latitude at South Portland apartment property in South Portland, Maine The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $75 million of financing against the 900 Apartments, a 193-unit property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The three-year loan allowed the property’s owner, which could not be identified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...