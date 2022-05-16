Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First FDH Aerospace has agreed to fully lease a 115,000-square-foot industrial property at Commerce Logistics Center in Commerce, Calif Link Logistics owns the property, at 5200 Shelia St, and was represented in the lease by Newmark The...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders comprised of Citibank, Bank of Montreal, Starwood Property Trust and MF1 Capital has provided $714 million of mortgage financing against two apartment buildings with a total of 829 units on Manhattan’s...
Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...
The $140 million CMBS loan against the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has transferred to special servicing because its owner has asked that its term be extended The loan, securitized through UBS-BAMLL Trust, 2012-WRM, is slated to mature early...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is working on building a shipping hub with about 14 million square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is start work this summer on the industrial project, which is...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by The Cordish Cos is planning to bring a 300-unit apartment component to the Texas Live development in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The five-story property is being developed near Global Life Field, home...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $130 million of financing against Market Station, a 339,494-square-foot mixed-use property in Denver’s lower downtown neighborhood The 12-year loan, provided by a life insurance company whose identity...