Lender 3650 REIT has provided $85 million of permanent mortgage financing against the WSFS Bank Center, a 371,222-square-foot office building in Wilmington, Del The loan, funded through the lender’s stable cash-flow investment platform, has a...
Mesa West Capital has provided $135 million of financing to facilitate the $2025 million, or $519,231/unit, purchase of the 390-unit Sophia at Abacoa apartment complex in the Abacoa section of Jupiter, Fla The loan, arranged by Newmark, helped fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $60 million of financing for the purchase of the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway Apartments in Tempe, Ariz An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle purchased the property for...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders comprised of Citibank, Bank of Montreal, Starwood Property Trust and MF1 Capital has provided $714 million of mortgage financing against two apartment buildings with a total of 829 units on Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
The $140 million CMBS loan against the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has transferred to special servicing because its owner has asked that its term be extended The loan, securitized through UBS-BAMLL Trust, 2012-WRM, is slated to mature early...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $130 million of financing against Market Station, a 339,494-square-foot mixed-use property in Denver’s lower downtown neighborhood The 12-year loan, provided by a life insurance company whose identity...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $93 million of financing for the construction of the 298-unit Theory Gainesville student-housing property outside of the main campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville,...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...