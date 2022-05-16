Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $2769 million, or $46748/sf, for the 59,233-square-foot New Albany Medical Building II in New Albany, Ohio The Milwaukee REIT purchased the property from Davis Healthcare Real Estate Group of Minneapolis The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 145 million-square-foot office building at 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago has had its appraised value slashed by nearly half to $210 million from the $410 million value pegged to it in 2013, when a...
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Louisville Business First Endurus Capital has paid $325 million, or $142,543/unit, for the 228-unit Regal Park Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Palo Alto, Calif, investor purchased the property from Regal Park LLC in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The 128-unit apartment building at 555 Edgecombe Ave in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been sold for $2675 million, or $208,984/unit The buyer, according to city records, was 555 Roger Morris LLC, an investor group led by Aron...
Tampa Bay Business Journal WRD Sunshine Skyway LLC of Pennsylvania has bought the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove in St Petersburg, Fla, for $173 million Marina Beach Associates of Wisconsin sold the property at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane South It was...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...