Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group has proposed building a 532-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, developer wants to construct the two-building project 1242 Channelside Drive and 629 and 635 North 12th St About 10...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $2769 million, or $46748/sf, for the 59,233-square-foot New Albany Medical Building II in New Albany, Ohio The Milwaukee REIT purchased the property from Davis Healthcare Real Estate Group of Minneapolis The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 145 million-square-foot office building at 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago has had its appraised value slashed by nearly half to $210 million from the $410 million value pegged to it in 2013, when a...
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Louisville Business First Endurus Capital has paid $325 million, or $142,543/unit, for the 228-unit Regal Park Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Palo Alto, Calif, investor purchased the property from Regal Park LLC in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...