Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Only 49 percent of office workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices even after Labor Day, according to a survey of 160 major employers by the Partnership for New York City Taken between...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
The volume of CMBS hotel loans in special servicing last month declined by an impressive 175 percent to $834 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the lowest volume since before the coronavirus pandemic and helped push the overall volume in special...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...
Denver Business Journal Starz, an entertainment and media company, has agreed to lease 100,119 square feet of office space at Palazzo Verdi, a 302,245-sf office property in Greenwood Village, Colo Schnitzer West owns the 15-story property and was...
Kansas City Business Journal Ascend Learning has renewed its lease for 83,037 square feet at Two Hallbrook Place, a 115,000-sf office property in Leawood Kan The online learning company will remain at the four-story property for three more years It...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...