Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
Daily Journal of Commerce Bridge Investment Group has paid $404 million, or $13203/sf, for the Hallett Building, a 306,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the building from SDS...
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
AZ Big Media A venture of DMB Associates and Vestar is planning to build Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot retail center in Buckeye, Ariz, about 26 miles west of Phoenix The property would be constructed at the northeast corner of Verrado...