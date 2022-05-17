Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
AZ Big Media A venture of DMB Associates and Vestar is planning to build Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot retail center in Buckeye, Ariz, about 26 miles west of Phoenix The property would be constructed at the northeast corner of Verrado...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...
LA Business First FDH Aerospace has agreed to fully lease a 115,000-square-foot industrial property at Commerce Logistics Center in Commerce, Calif Link Logistics owns the property, at 5200 Shelia St, and was represented in the lease by Newmark The...