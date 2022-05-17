Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital is planning to develop a 200,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Philadelphia’s downtown, or Center City, section The property is being planned for a development site along...
Argentic Investment Management has provided $225 million of financing against the Nest Micro Apartments, with 122 studio units in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, 190...
Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...
Sunroad Enterprises has lined up $203 million or financing against Vive Luxe, a 442-unit apartment property in San Diego JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which allowed Sunroad to retire construction debt The San Diego company had...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Aria Reserve, a 383-unit residential condominium complex in Miami Melo Group of Miami is constructing the two-building property on a five-acre development site at 700 NE 24th St in the city’s...