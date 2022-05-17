Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...
Daily Journal of Commerce Bridge Investment Group has paid $404 million, or $13203/sf, for the Hallett Building, a 306,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the building from SDS...
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...