Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Aria Reserve, a 383-unit residential condominium complex in Miami Melo Group of Miami is constructing the two-building property on a five-acre development site at 700 NE 24th St in the city’s...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...