Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property that will total 781,000 square feet in Lee’s Summit, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
AZ Big Media A venture of DMB Associates and Vestar is planning to build Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot retail center in Buckeye, Ariz, about 26 miles west of Phoenix The property would be constructed at the northeast corner of Verrado...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group has proposed building a 532-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, developer wants to construct the two-building project 1242 Channelside Drive and 629 and 635 North 12th St About 10...