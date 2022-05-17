Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property that will total 781,000 square feet in Lee’s Summit, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...
Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $2769 million, or $46748/sf, for the 59,233-square-foot New Albany Medical Building II in New Albany, Ohio The Milwaukee REIT purchased the property from Davis Healthcare Real Estate Group of Minneapolis The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 145 million-square-foot office building at 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago has had its appraised value slashed by nearly half to $210 million from the $410 million value pegged to it in 2013, when a...