Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Aria Reserve, a 383-unit residential condominium complex in Miami Melo Group of Miami is constructing the two-building property on a five-acre development site at 700 NE 24th St in the city’s...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...
AZ Big Media A venture of DMB Associates and Vestar is planning to build Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot retail center in Buckeye, Ariz, about 26 miles west of Phoenix The property would be constructed at the northeast corner of Verrado...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group has proposed building a 532-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, developer wants to construct the two-building project 1242 Channelside Drive and 629 and 635 North 12th St About 10...
LA Business First FDH Aerospace has agreed to fully lease a 115,000-square-foot industrial property at Commerce Logistics Center in Commerce, Calif Link Logistics owns the property, at 5200 Shelia St, and was represented in the lease by Newmark The...
Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...