The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
The $140 million CMBS loan against the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has transferred to special servicing because its owner has asked that its term be extended The loan, securitized through UBS-BAMLL Trust, 2012-WRM, is slated to mature early...
The volume of CMBS hotel loans in special servicing last month declined by an impressive 175 percent to $834 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the lowest volume since before the coronavirus pandemic and helped push the overall volume in special...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $36 million of mortgage financing against the 177-room Galleria Park Hotel in San Francisco, allowing for a maturing $2952 million CMBS loan to get taken out The CMBS loan that was...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
Last year, an estimated 56 percent of Americans who moved left the state they had lived in, continuing a trend that was facilitated by the work-from-home flexibility that many employers offered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic The five states...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...