Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Aria Reserve, a 383-unit residential condominium complex in Miami Melo Group of Miami is constructing the two-building property on a five-acre development site at 700 NE 24th St in the city’s...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Equestrian Sport Productions has sold the 46,848-square-foot retail property at 13501 South Shore Blvd in Wellington, Fla, for $16 million, or about $34153/sf Worth Capital Holdings 101 LLC was the...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...
South Florida Business Journal Conlon & Co has sold a mixed-use building at 184 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million Benchmark Real Estate Group bought the property, which consists of 23 apartment units and 1,951 square feet of retail...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group has proposed building a 532-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, developer wants to construct the two-building project 1242 Channelside Drive and 629 and 635 North 12th St About 10...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...