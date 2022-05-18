Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...