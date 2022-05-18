Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is working on building a shipping hub with about 14 million square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is start work this summer on the industrial project, which is...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by The Cordish Cos is planning to bring a 300-unit apartment component to the Texas Live development in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The five-story property is being developed near Global Life Field, home...
Crain’s Chicago Business JDL Development is offering for sale the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The local company has hired JLL to market the building at 811 West Agatite Ave The...