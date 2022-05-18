Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property that will total 781,000 square feet in Lee’s Summit, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...
Louisville Business First Endurus Capital has paid $325 million, or $142,543/unit, for the 228-unit Regal Park Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Palo Alto, Calif, investor purchased the property from Regal Park LLC in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
Crain’s Chicago Business JDL Development is offering for sale the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The local company has hired JLL to market the building at 811 West Agatite Ave The...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...