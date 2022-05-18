Log In or Subscribe to read more
Global Medical REIT Inc has paid $21 million, or nearly $219/sf, for the 96,070-square-foot Prosperity Plaza medical office property in Fairfax, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the 36-year-old building from its developer, an affiliate of the...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...
Daily Journal of Commerce Bridge Investment Group has paid $404 million, or $13203/sf, for the Hallett Building, a 306,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the building from SDS...
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...