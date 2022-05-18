Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2265 million mortgage against the 97,463-square-foot office/retail property at 693 Fifth Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners Inc as the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Argentic Investment Management has provided $225 million of financing against the Nest Micro Apartments, with 122 studio units in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, 190...
Sunroad Enterprises has lined up $203 million or financing against Vive Luxe, a 442-unit apartment property in San Diego JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which allowed Sunroad to retire construction debt The San Diego company had...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $85 million of permanent mortgage financing against the WSFS Bank Center, a 371,222-square-foot office building in Wilmington, Del The loan, funded through the lender’s stable cash-flow investment platform, has a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $339 million of financing for Clear Capital LLC’s $45 million, or $296,052/unit, purchase of the 152-unit Parker Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor...
Mesa West Capital has provided $135 million of financing to facilitate the $2025 million, or $519,231/unit, purchase of the 390-unit Sophia at Abacoa apartment complex in the Abacoa section of Jupiter, Fla The loan, arranged by Newmark, helped fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $60 million of financing for the purchase of the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway Apartments in Tempe, Ariz An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle purchased the property for...