Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Blue Star Land is offering for sale a portfolio of three warehouse buildings totaling 422,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas An asking price was not known JLL has the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital is planning to develop a 200,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Philadelphia’s downtown, or Center City, section The property is being planned for a development site along...
Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...